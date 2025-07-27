UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) faced several adverse catalysts during 2025, which resulted in a massive stock sell-off. The stock is currently down by around 45% year-to-date, and it is a massive dip for a mega-cap ($200+ billion) company.
UnitedHealth: Turning Into A Falling Knife
Summary
- UnitedHealth Group’s stock has plunged about 45% YTD, reflecting a series of structural headwinds.
- Wall Street sentiment is overwhelmingly negative, with analysts forecasting a 30%+ YoY EPS drop over the next three quarters and universally revising Q2 earnings estimates downward.
- Rising medical utilization and a surge in elective care have driven up costs, eroding profitability and signaling that the pandemic-era tailwinds are firmly in the past.
