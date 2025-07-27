I'll cut to the chase: with the S&P 500 approaching 6,400 as we head into the thick of the Q2 earnings season, I'm quite bearish on the market's prospects throughout the remainder of the year. I think investors should take care to lock
Datadog: A Very Vulnerable Rally Ahead Of Q2 Earnings
Summary
- I remain bearish on Datadog due to its stretched valuation, especially after its S&P 500 inclusion. The upcoming Q2 earnings (August 7) are likely to pull Datadog downward.
- Datadog trades at a significant premium to peers despite similar or slower growth, with little justification for its elevated multiples.
- Key risks for Q2 include potential revenue deceleration and declining operating margins, threatening its Rule of 40 status.
- With high stock-based compensation and dilution, I recommend selling Datadog ahead of Q2 earnings as downside risks outweigh upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.