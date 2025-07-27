Dollarama (DOL) or (OTCPK:DLMAF) had its first IPO on the TSX on Oct 16, 2009. At the time, the company was valued at $300M CDN with a stock price of $17.50. Had someone invested in Dollarama then
Dollarama: Continues To Flex Its Financial Muscles
Summary
- Dollarama's impressive growth since its IPO highlights its dominant position in the Canadian dollar chain market, leading in total revenue and profit.
- Expansion into overseas markets, including South America and Australia, showcases Dollarama's strategic growth beyond Canadian borders.
- Short-term shareholder value is driven by a stock repurchase plan and increased dividends, reflecting strong management efforts.
- Mid-term growth is bolstered by new store openings under the Dollar City brand and increased stakes in international ventures.
