20 Kiplinger July Dividend Favorites: No Cigars

Jul. 27, 2025 11:45 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend stocks are regaining appeal as interest rates fall, offering higher returns and lower risk compared to non-dividend payers over the long term.
  • Top Kiplinger dividend 'dogs' are projected to deliver 9-20% net gains by July 2026, with average risk 40% below the market.
  • Many high-yield favorites are not 'safer' due to negative free cash flow, so investors should seek price pullbacks or focus on cash-rich, fair-priced stocks.
  • “To find the best stocks to Buy now, search for stocks of companies with consistent profits, good cash flow and other indicators that reflect quality.” - Kiplinger.com/Investing.
  • "Kiplinger Dividend-15 fall into one-of-three categories. The Stalwarts are steady-payers that have racked-up decades of consistent dividend hikes. The dividend Growers boast sizable increases every year and…the high-yielders offer big-payouts."-Kiplinger.com/Investing.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

English Bulldog with a cigar

alkir

Foreword

“Investors have ignored dividend stocks for the greater part of two years while visions of other investing sugarplums danced in their heads.

Money market funds and Treasuries offered better yields for no risk, for a start, and then came

Get The More Kiplinger Favorite Dividend Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article.

Catch A Dog On Facebook about 10 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite, least favorite or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for inclusion in future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.26K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a former quality service analyst. He is now reporting investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units
KVUE--
Kenvue Inc.
BDX--
Becton, Dickinson and Company
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
WMT--
Walmart Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News