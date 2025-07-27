Simon Property Group: A Great REIT At The Wrong Price
Summary
- Simon Property Group is a high-quality, well-managed REIT, but current valuation limits upside due to rising interest rates and muted earnings growth.
- Recent dividend growth was driven by a post-pandemic recovery and payout normalization, and is unlikely to continue at the same pace going forward.
- At current prices, SPG offers a projected total return below 10%, making it less attractive versus other REITs trading at depressed valuations.
- For long-term investors seeking higher returns, I recommend selling SPG and reallocating to more opportunistic REITs until a better entry point arises.
Well-run company, buying into Simon Property Group makes sense during times of market volatility. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the stock to capitalize when the next opportunity arises.
