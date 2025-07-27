Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

  • The Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund trailed its benchmark in Q1 2025, gaining 2.45% versus the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index's 3.74%, mainly due to sector and country selection.
  • Our active, bottom-up approach focuses on companies with structural growth, high barriers to entry, and attractive valuations, despite short-term underperformance.
  • We remain committed to disciplined stock selection, emphasizing technology, industrials, and communication services, while underweighting real estate, financials, and materials.
  • Looking ahead, we maintain a balanced outlook amid global economic uncertainty, sticking to our long-term strategy regardless of market volatility.

Performance Review

For the first quarter of 2025, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 2.45%, trailing the 3.74% advance of the benchmark MSCI (MSCI) EAFE Small Cap Index (Net MA).Importantly, longer-term comparisons remain favorable.

