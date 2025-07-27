SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (DINRF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:DINRF) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2025 4:15 AM ET
Company Participants
Akihiko Miyagawa - Senior Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Office & GM of Corporate Strategy Division
Hiroshi Toyoiku - Former Manager of IR Office
Manabu Ishimura - Corporate Participant
Toshio Hiroe - Representative Chairman of the Board
Yoichi Kondo - Executive VP & CFO
Yuichi Miura - Corporate Participant
Conference Call Participants
Atsushi Yoshioka - Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division
Kenji Yasui - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Masahiro Nakanomyo - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Mikio Hirakawa - BofA Securities, Research Division
Shuhei Nakamura - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Takashi Shimamoto - Okasan Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division
Tetsuya Wadaki - Unidentified Company
Yu Yoshida - CLSA Limited, Research Division
Yuichi Miura
Hello, everyone. It is now time to commence the quarterly financial results briefing session for Q1 of the fiscal year ending March 2026 of SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. I am Mr. Miura of the Investor Relations Department, Corporate Communications Office, Corporate Strategy Division, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., and I will be the moderator for this session. Thank you very much for your cooperation.
A recording of today's presentation and the question-and-answer session will be available on our website on Monday, July 28. We hope you will make use of this information.
In addition to the Japanese-language conference room, an English-language conference room is also available. Simultaneous interpretation into English will be provided there so that overseas investors can also participate.
Let me now introduce today's presenters. This is Masato Goto, President, Member of the Board, Chief Executive Officer.
Toshio Hiroe
My name is Goto. Thank you for your cooperation today.
Yuichi Miura
- Read more current DINRF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts