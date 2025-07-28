Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has seen better days as investors have experienced a retracement of -77.64% over the past 5-years while the quarterly dividend has been drastically reduced by -72.41%. MPW's portfolio has taken quite a beating as
Medical Properties Trust: I'm Averaging Down As The Risk-Reward Is Favorable
Summary
- Medical Properties Trust has suffered massive value destruction, tenant bankruptcies, and dividend cuts but now trades at a deep discount to tangible book value.
- Turnaround efforts—debt refinancing, new tenants, and improved liquidity—may stabilize MPW and provide a runway for modest recovery.
- I plan to average down my position, aiming to exit around $6–7 per share, as rate cuts and asset value recovery could lift the stock.
- Long-term prospects remain weak; I see limited upside and intend to exit once the share price approaches book value, minimizing my loss.
