As a Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA ) (NEOE: MA:CA ) shareholder, one wonders how the increasing number of stablecoin transactions and the GENIUS Act becoming law will impact the business.

Triba Research's mission is to uncover high-quality businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable, double-digit returns over the long term. The firm's strategy focuses on identifying companies with strong competitive advantages, operating in growing markets, maintaining low debt levels, and led by a skilled and aligned management team. While Triba Research stays informed about the latest developments, its priority remains the bigger picture — long-term value creation.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.