OMFL: More Stable Returns Ahead For This Once-Popular Multifactor ETF

The Sunday Investor
6.73K Followers

Summary

  • OMFL is a multi-factor ETF that selects stocks according to a proprietary model's assessment of the current economic cycle. Fees are 0.29%, and the ETF has $5.00 billion in assets.
  • The model currently assesses we are in the slowdown phase, which is supported by the Conference Board's latest Leading Indicators report. As such, OMFL emphasizes high-quality and less-volatile large-cap stocks.
  • Despite turnover averaging 280% over the last five years, I expect a more stable portfolio moving forward, and I like OMFL's current mix of high-quality stocks with some extra growth.
  • Still, it's worth paying attention to OMFL's elevated 26.23x forward P/E, which represents an 11% premium over the Russell 1000 Index. If quarterly earnings disappoint, OMFL would likely underperform.
  • OMFL is built pretty well "as is," but the model's high sensitivity makes it too unpredictable for my liking, so I've only assigned it a "hold" rating. A fundamental analysis comparing it with IWB, SPHQ, JQUA, and DYNF is below.

ETF Exchange-traded fund stock market investment, Planning long-term financial investment average profit low risk concept.

champpixs/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) to close out 2024, when I reiterated my thesis from September that the portfolio settling into the contraction phase

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.73K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JQUA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OMFL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on OMFL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OMFL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News