What's Going On? Market Continues To Surge Despite Political Tensions

John M. Mason
17.7K Followers

Summary

  • Despite political tensions between the President and Fed Chairman, the stock market continues to surge, setting multiple new highs in July.
  • NASDAQ and S&P 500 indices both reached historic highs, with NASDAQ achieving its 13th and S&P 500 its 9th record this month.
  • There is no single, clear catalyst driving the market's upward momentum, suggesting investor optimism persists despite headline risks.
  • While the market keeps breaking records, new challenges and tests may be on the horizon for investors.

Stock Market

gguy44

Go figure.

The President of the United States and the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System are continually fighting.

The Chairman is called "stupid." The president gets testy stares.

And the battle continues.

And, oh, by

This article was written by

John M. Mason
17.7K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DIA
--
IVV
--
IWM
--
VOO
--
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News