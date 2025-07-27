Franklin Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

  • Franklin Small Cap Value Fund (Advisor Class) outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
  • Stock selection and an overweight in industrials, an underweight in real estate and stock selection and an underweight in health care contributed to relative returns.
  • Security selection in information technology, communication services and financials curbed relative results.

Key Takeaways

  • Markets: US small-cap stocks, as measured by the Russell 2000 Index, advanced during the second quarter of 2025. After rebounding from April’s lows on US tariff policy, small-cap equity markets continued to rally through June despite bouts of volatility. Temporary delays

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

