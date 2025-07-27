Unlike most peers that follow rules-based indexes and usually have hundreds of holdings, the Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) offers a high-conviction value approach with 29 companies in the portfolio. Despite tradability issues, its
DUSA: A Concentrated Portfolio With Solid Track Record
Summary
- DUSA offers a high conviction, value-focused approach with a concentrated portfolio, providing lower correlation and potential shelter if markets turn volatile.
- The fund trades at a modest valuation with a P/E below both the broader market and most peers, making it attractive for value-oriented investors.
- DUSA has delivered strong risk-adjusted returns and outperformed most value peers, though it trails the very top performers.
- High fees and wide bid-ask spreads are drawbacks, so DUSA best suits long-term investors seeking diversification and value exposure, not short-term traders.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.