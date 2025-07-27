We are in the heart of the second-busiest shopping season of the year. The back-to-school period is a sneaky high-consumption stretch in July and August, and it’s critical for retailers. Times may be tough for the likes of Walmart (
Target: Dividend Hike Signals Optimism, Sales Growth And Tariff Worries Persist
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on Target due to attractive valuation, high dividend yield, and shares trading at key technical support.
- Despite recent earnings misses, negative sales growth, and tariff headwinds, much of the bearish outlook appears priced into the stock.
- Target faces tough competition and macro risks, but improved free cash flow and a 4%+ yield support the investment case.
- All eyes are on the upcoming Q2 earnings; I see the current price as an opportunity for long-term investors despite near-term uncertainty.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.