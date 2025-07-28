SLV: Beware 13-Year Highs Hype
Summary
- Silver at the current 13-year highs is not an ideal buy point—historically, pullbacks offer better entries.
- COT reports show commercial traders are heavily net short, suggesting the long silver trade is crowded and price momentum may not be sustained.
- Solar demand growth for silver is slowing, reducing a key bullish catalyst and making future demand less of an accelerant for prices.
- Silver trades well above its cost curve, which could incentivize increased supply; I rate silver a hold and recommend waiting for a pullback to buy.
