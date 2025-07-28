Oracle: Profitability Factor Is Gaining Awareness

InSight Analytics
604 Followers

Summary

  • ORCL stock delivered strong gains year-to-date, fuelled by the rapid deployment of the AI infrastructure pipeline.
  • The valuation accumulated a notable premium, but the market sentiment has shifted, valuing the profitability factor now to a greater extent.
  • ORCL has a potential for up to 11% incremental upside when incorporating profitability into evaluations.
Oracle Corporation

Mesut Dogan

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) (NEOE:ORAC:CA) gained the spotlight with a prominent rally so far this year owing to the extensive deployment of AI projects. The crucial cloud computing deal sent ORCL stock to an all-time high, as the company is

This article was written by

InSight Analytics
604 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued, high-quality stocks with near- and long-term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis and industry/macro picture.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
ORAC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News