I rate MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) as a Hold for income-focused investors interested in a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). At the start of 2025, management raised the distribution slightly to project confidence
MFA Financial: High Yield, Uncertain Distribution Coverage
Summary
- MFA Financial, a residential mortgage REIT, pays a high distribution, but there's uncertainty about their ability to cover it.
- Q1 distributable earnings did not cover the dividend, but Q2 is expected to improve, with consensus estimates forecasting revenue growth and dividend coverage.
- MFA trades below book value, has underperformed peers over the past decade, and faces risk if the housing market remains frozen or rates stay high.
- I am holding my position for now, anticipating potential Fed rate cuts and market stabilization, but recommend new investors wait for better opportunities.
- In this article, I review Q1 earnings and the complexities of whether MFA can cover the distribution. Management indicated confidence by increasing the distribution in Q1.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MFA, ABR, ARI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.