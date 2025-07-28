Grupo Bimbo: Undervalued, Cash-Generating, And Ignored

Grassroots Trading
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • Grupo Bimbo remains undervalued, despite macro pressures, with strong cash flow, improving margins, and a global footprint, supporting resilience and growth.
  • North American challenges are being addressed through a dual strategy of value and premium offerings, with early signs of margin recovery and operational improvements.
  • Solid performance in Mexico and Latin America, plus successful bolt-on acquisitions in Europe-Asia-Africa, highlight Bimbo’s ability to adapt and innovate globally.

Gay Parents with daughter

svetikd/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Based on my research, investors still aren’t giving Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:GRBMF) (OTCQX:BMBOY) enough credit. Even with macro pressures and last year’s rough patch in North America, the Q2 2025 results show

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading
1.99K Followers
I focus on producing objective, data-driven research, mostly about small- to mid-cap companies, as these tend to be overlooked by many investors. From time to time, though, I also look at large-cap names, just to give a fuller sense of the broader equity markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRBMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRBMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRBMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRBMF
--
BMBOY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News