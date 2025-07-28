Franklin Convertible Securities Fund Q2 2025 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • US and global convertible bonds rebounded solidly from early April’s tariff-driven selloff and continued to rally in May and June.
  • Widespread gains in the IT, industrials, health care and financials sectors, which provided the bulk of the fund’s absolute returns.
  • Consumer staples and utilities convertibles, which had only a minimal negative impact, in addition to a handful of other mild or modest individual detractors that reduced the overall gains in other sector allocations.

Cash money digital bar graph

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Convertible Securities Market: US and global convertible bonds (CBs) rebounded solidly from early April’s tariff-driven selloff and continued to rally in May and June. CB investors applauded cooling tensions in the Middle East and dovish US

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.59K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FCSKX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FCSKX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCSZX
--
FISCX
--
FROTX
--
FCSKX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News