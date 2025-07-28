It has been a while since Credit Suisse was acquired by UBS (NYSE:UBS) in March 2023. More than two years have passed since the deal’s confirmation. I have previously covered the
UBS: Credit Suisse Deal Two Years Later
Summary
- More than two years have passed since the announcement of the Credit Suisse deal.
- UBS's earnings and sales are slowly improving.
- UBS has plenty of upside potential thanks to Credit Suisse assets and cleint base.
- UBS stock is not undervalued. I rate it as a "Hold."
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.