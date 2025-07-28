GFL Environmental Q2 Preview: Divesting Environmental Services A Major Step, Initiate 'Hold'

  • I view GFL Environmental's Environmental Services divestiture as a positive move, improving capital allocation and enabling focus on core solid waste operations.
  • The company’s cost optimization and robust M&A pipeline should drive margin expansion and support growth in the North American waste market.
  • Despite low operating margins and some share dilution risks, GFL’s disciplined acquisition strategy and debt reduction enhance its investment case.
  • With a fair value estimate of $47 per share, I am initiating a 'hold' rating, expecting continued growth and margin improvements.

Nadya So/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) (TSX:GFL:CA) is a Canada-based environmental services company operating in North America. I view its recent sale of Environmental Services business as a positive step for business acceleration

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

