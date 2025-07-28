Verde Clean Fuels: The Development Stage Progress Continues

Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verde Clean Fuels is expanding its low-pollution gasoline production model using various raw materials.
  • Diamondback invested $50 million in VGAS for a joint venture in the Permian.
  • This joint venture could be replicated in other basins where flaring is common due to limited midstream infrastructure.
  • VGAS is expected to remain a development stage company through 2026.
  • There could be significant dilution ahead depending upon how the future unfolds. Investors need to be prepared for a total loss of their investment principal.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Woman refueling her car at a gas station on a sunny day

Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) is a development stage company that has an operating model and is now looking to profitably expand that model to working plants elsewhere using different raw

I analyze oil and gas companies, related companies, and Verde Clean Fuels in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player
24.01K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FANG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VGAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VGAS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGAS
--
VGASW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News