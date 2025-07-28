The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) has an impressive 9.63% dividend yield, putting it on the radar of many income investors. However, the dividend is hiding deeper problems that make it a bad investment.
- KBWY's 9.63% dividend yield is misleading, masking deep problems in portfolio quality and sector concentration.
- The ETF is overexposed to struggling office and hotel REITs, with insufficient diversification and heavy small-cap risk.
- Valuation is unattractive, with an astronomical P/E ratio and poor historical performance compared to alternatives like XLRE and SCHH.
- Despite a positive macro outlook for REITs, KBWY's structure and sector bets make it a sell; better options exist for real estate exposure.
