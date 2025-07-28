Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (LDSVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCPK:LDSVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Adalbert Lechner - Group CEO & Member of Group Management
Martin Hug - Group CFO, Head of Sustainability Executive Team & Member of Group Management
Conference Call Participants
Andreas von Arx - Baader-Helvea Equity Research
Antoine Prevot - BofA Securities, Research Division
Bingqing Zhu - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division
Callum Elliott - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
David J. Roux - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Jörn Iffert - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Mikheil Omanadze - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Thomas Richard Sykes - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Warren Lester Ackerman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Martin Hug
Ladies and gentlemen, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the Lindt & Sprüngli Half Year Results Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Martin Hug, Group CFO; and with me today is our group CEO, Adalbert Lechner. The presentation and transcript of our prepared comments will be uploaded to our website this morning. The presentation will take approximately 15 minutes. Following the presentation, we'll hand over to the operator who will then manage the question-and-answer session.
The agenda points of the presentation can be seen on this chart and include some of this year's highlights to date, a detailed review of the first half, our expectations for the full year and the medium to long term and a chance for you to ask questions.
For this call, we do not have any major update on sustainability. I would also like to refer you to the disclaimer at the end of the slide deck. To kick us off, I hand over to our group CEO, Adalbert Lechner, who will take you through some key trends and highlights we saw in the
- Read more current LDSVF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts