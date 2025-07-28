Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (LDSVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCPK:LDSVF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adalbert Lechner - Group CEO & Member of Group Management

Martin Hug - Group CFO, Head of Sustainability Executive Team & Member of Group Management

Conference Call Participants

Andreas von Arx - Baader-Helvea Equity Research

Antoine Prevot - BofA Securities, Research Division

Bingqing Zhu - Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division

Callum Elliott - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

David J. Roux - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Jörn Iffert - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Mikheil Omanadze - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division

Thomas Richard Sykes - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

Warren Lester Ackerman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Martin Hug

Ladies and gentlemen, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the Lindt & Sprüngli Half Year Results Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Martin Hug, Group CFO; and with me today is our group CEO, Adalbert Lechner. The presentation and transcript of our prepared comments will be uploaded to our website this morning. The presentation will take approximately 15 minutes. Following the presentation, we'll hand over to the operator who will then manage the question-and-answer session.

The agenda points of the presentation can be seen on this chart and include some of this year's highlights to date, a detailed review of the first half, our expectations for the full year and the medium to long term and a chance for you to ask questions.

For this call, we do not have any major update on sustainability. I would also like to refer you to the disclaimer at the end of the slide deck. To kick us off, I hand over to our group CEO, Adalbert Lechner, who will take you through some key trends and highlights we saw in the