Alphabet's Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Expectations: Real Story Is Its Bold $85B Investment Plan
Summary
- Alphabet's Q2 '25 results show robust revenue growth and continued dominance in Google Search, defying concerns about AI-driven competition.
- Google Cloud's rapid expansion and rising profitability underscore the success of Alphabet's strategic investments in cloud and AI infrastructure.
- Increased CapEx to $85B is a positive, growth-oriented move, supporting future expansion and higher-margin business segments, despite short-term market concerns.
- Valuation metrics indicate Alphabet is undervalued versus peers; strong financials and growth prospects make the stock a compelling long-term buy.
