For 28 years, I was a professional trader, analyst & portfolio manager. I ran the equity trading desk at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now I am a private investor, the founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and a private investing coach. Why did I leave the business and go out on my own? Because I wasn't serving the demographic I wanted. To get attention in the investment world you must have a minimum of $5 million to invest. I was charged with helping these good folks grow their assets by teaching them the tricks of the trade, so to speak. This included things like Private Equity and Credit, Venture Capital, and "hot" IPOs. What I really wanted was to work with investors who were closer to the beginning of their investing lifetime. By starting my own business, I was able to do exactly that. I charge for my time, and nothing else, so that I can carry the message to more investors who can really use it, and appreciate having access to it.