Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) has had a horrible year. There’s no way around that. The stock is down more than 90% YTD, and the news flow has been rough -- paused drug shipments, patient deaths, and
Sarepta Therapeutics: Beaten Down, But Not Out
Summary
- SRPT stock now trades at book for the first time ever, despite historically commanding 7x–10x multiples.
- ELEVIDYS remains FDA-approved for ambulant use and may regain broader access with new protocols underway.
- Sarepta has $850M in cash, $500M+ in quarterly revenue, and is cutting $400M in costs by 2026.
- With 16% short interest and a leaner pipeline focus, any good news could trigger a major upside.
