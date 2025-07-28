Chart Of The Day: SPY 'Beach Ball' Pattern In Play

Summary

  • The MoneyShow Chart of the Day shows the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) from mid-July onward.
  • The chart shows that this market can’t be kept down - just like a beach ball when you try to shove it underwater.
  • If the beach ball market manages to stay buoyant through the next several weeks, we could be in for a great finish to the year.

Beach Ball

By Mike Larson

It’s the heart of summer... so it’s only appropriate to see the “Beach Ball” pattern showing up in the stock market!

Take a look at the MoneyShow Chart of the Day, which shows

This article was written by

MoneyShow
