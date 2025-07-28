Acadia Pharmaceuticals: ACP-101 Read-Out Is Not Fully Priced In

ELAM1 Consulting
101 Followers

Summary

  • ACADIA's valuation is justified by strong revenue growth from NUPLAZID and DAYBUE, with total 2025 revenue guidance of $1B–$1.1B.
  • ACP-101's phase 3 trial for Prader-Willi syndrome is a high-risk catalyst, with a 60–65% probability of success due to improved trial design.
  • We believe ACP-101's market potential is lower than consensus, estimating $400M peak revenue due to late market entry and dosing frequency.
  • Current market cap reflects existing products; ACP-101 success would be incremental, but risk and competition temper upside potential.

A human brain made of wool with string representing neural pathways

Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing neurological and rare diseases. Its portfolio is currently composed of two commercial drugs: NUPLAZID for the treatment of positive symptoms occurring in Parkinson's

This article was written by

ELAM1 Consulting
101 Followers
At ELAM1, we empower financial professionals and investors with the scientific and clinical expertise required to navigate the complexities of the healthcare sector. By bridging the gap between cutting-edge science and financial strategy, we help our clients uncover hidden value, assess risks with greater accuracy, and make more informed investment decisions in life sciences. Feel free to reach us or to visit our website for more informations about us and our services.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACAD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACAD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News