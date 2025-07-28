ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing neurological and rare diseases. Its portfolio is currently composed of two commercial drugs: NUPLAZID for the treatment of positive symptoms occurring in Parkinson's
Acadia Pharmaceuticals: ACP-101 Read-Out Is Not Fully Priced In
Summary
- ACADIA's valuation is justified by strong revenue growth from NUPLAZID and DAYBUE, with total 2025 revenue guidance of $1B–$1.1B.
- ACP-101's phase 3 trial for Prader-Willi syndrome is a high-risk catalyst, with a 60–65% probability of success due to improved trial design.
- We believe ACP-101's market potential is lower than consensus, estimating $400M peak revenue due to late market entry and dosing frequency.
- Current market cap reflects existing products; ACP-101 success would be incremental, but risk and competition temper upside potential.
