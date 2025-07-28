Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) stock has been trading in a range of $30-$50 for most of the past 4 years (see chart below), only occasionally going above and below that range. Yet fundamental developments
Freeport-McMoRan: Why I Was Not Impressed With Q2 Results
Summary
- Freeport-McMoRan delivered a strong Q2 earnings beat, but results fell short of the blowout I expected, given extremely bullish copper and gold fundamentals.
- Despite favorable catalysts like 50% copper tariffs and a big increase in sequential gold sales, FCX remains stuck in the $30-$50 trading range it's been in for four years.
- Sales guidance for Q3 is flat on copper and significantly weaker on gold and moly, raising concerns about near-term growth.
- I rate FCX stock a hold due to a lackluster dividend yield, underperformance versus the S&P 500, and an inability to capitalize more robustly on present opportunities.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.