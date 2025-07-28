Apple Is Worth A Small Initial Investment (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Apple is highly profitable but considered overvalued, with concerns about lagging in AI development compared to peers.
- Despite valuation and AI worries, technical analysis shows bullish price action, strong support at $195-$200, and positive institutional buying trends.
- Momentum indicators suggest only a small initial position is warranted until long-term bullish momentum is confirmed.
- I rate AAPL a buy for a small position, with plans to add on strength or exit if shares fall below key support levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.