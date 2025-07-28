Tecogen: Huge Opportunity In Data Center Yet To Be Reflected

Jul. 28, 2025 5:21 AM ETTecogen Inc. (TGEN) StockTGEN, VRT
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
756 Followers

Summary

  • Natural gas-powered chillers offer significant cost and efficiency advantages, freeing up electrical capacity for data centers amid AI-driven demand growth.
  • Even modest adoption could double Tecogen's revenue without requiring further investment, operationally leveraging profits.
  • TGEN's partnership with Vertiv opens a scalable path into the booming data center cooling market, leveraging Vertiv's sales and reputation.

Woman standing in aisle of server room

Erik Isakson

Investment Thesis

Tecogen (NYSE:TGEN) found a huge market in data centers to increase adoption of its cooling products. A recent partnership with Vertiv, a leader in offering thermal management infrastructure, could represent a clear path of expansion without requiring more

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil
756 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I'm currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TGEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGEN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGEN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News