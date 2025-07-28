Alphabet Q2 Results: Not Dying, Just Quietly Dominating
Summary
- Alphabet remains mispriced, trading 11% below my fair value estimate, despite strong Q2 results and multiple growth drivers across its ecosystem.
- AI disruption fears are overblown; AI overviews and new features are driving more search queries, ad impressions, and engagement, not cannibalizing revenue.
- Google Cloud posted 31% YoY revenue growth, record margins, and a $106B backlog, justifying aggressive CapEx and establishing long-term vendor lock-in.
- With durable moats, category leadership, and accelerating operating leverage, I reiterate Alphabet as a strong buy, with a $214/share price target.
