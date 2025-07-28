Stanmore Resources Limited (STMRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Stanmore Resources Limited (OTCPK:STMRF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2025 8:00 PM ET

Marcelo Matos - CEO & Executive Director

Shane Young - Chief Financial Officer

Brett McKay - Petra Capital Pty Limited, Research Division

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited, Research Division

Paul Joseph McTaggart - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Tim Elder - Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Marcelo Matos, Executive Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Marcelo Matos

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's call where Shane and I will present the June quarterly activities report, highlighting our performance, achievements and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

Overall, it's been a solid quarter, and we are pleased to have reported a strong recovery in our ROM coal mining volumes, which has supported the maintaining of our full year saleable production guidance. This has been achieved despite the wet weather challenges from the first quarter continuing into April when more than 110 millimeters of rain was recorded in Moranbah, bringing the year-to- date figure just 4 months into the year to the end of April to almost 100% of the annual average from the previous 5 years.

Furthermore, we are very proud that this recovery was achieved without any serious accidents, facilitating the return of our serious accident frequency rate to 0 for the first time since late 2023. This is a remarkable result given the circumstances. And I would like to commend our site operational teams for their unwavering discipline when it comes to safety.

On the market side, it should come as no surprise that