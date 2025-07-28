The Defiance R2000 Target 30 Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) is an actively managed strategy that aims to provide investors with weekly income distributions and equity market exposure to the Russell 2000 Index. IWMY has a distribution rate of $17.91/share, yielding 75.56% on
IWMY Can Provide Investors An Appealing Income Strategy
Summary
- IWMY offers high weekly income by writing daily put options on the Russell 2000 Index, yielding 75.56% over the past year.
- The ETF does not hold index constituents directly, instead generating income from option premiums and short-to-medium-term treasuries for added stability.
- Risks include value decay, liquidity concerns, reverse stock splits, and significant returns of capital distributions, with tax implications.
- Given strong income generation and total return, I rate IWMY a Buy, with a suggested 2–4% portfolio allocation, but recommend consulting an advisor.
