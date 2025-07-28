Realty Income Vs. Essential Properties: My Winner May Surprise You

Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • I compare Realty Income and Essential Properties Realty Trust, two net lease REITs, to determine which offers better long-term value.
  • Realty Income is renowned for income and safety, but its recent returns lag behind both EPRT and the broader real estate index.
  • EPRT, a smaller net lease REIT, has delivered superior total returns over the past five years, prompting a closer look at its advantages.
  • Net lease REITs offer stability, predictable income, and defensive characteristics, making them attractive during market volatility and downturns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

People in the Wendy"s restaurant at dusk in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

I love my job.

Every day, I get to discuss the most exciting developments on the stock market, cover earnings, macroeconomics, geopolitics, and so much more.

The cherry on top is that we can turn our ideas into

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.5K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About O Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on O

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O
--
EPRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News