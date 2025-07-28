Time To Temper Expectations - Nvidia's Risk-Reward Is Changing (Rating Downgrade)

Kenio Fontes
939 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's stock has surged, but growth is slowing, and the valuation now requires more optimistic assumptions to justify further upside.
  • Recent results were strong, but data center growth decelerated; future growth remains solid but less explosive.
  • Valuation is stretched: even with bullish assumptions, the current price demands high conviction in NVDA's dominance and industry expansion.
  • I remain long-term bullish, but with a reduced margin of safety and rising downside risk, I downgrade my rating to 'Hold'.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since my last rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the stock has advanced nearly 30%. But this did not happen in a straight line. In fact, after the rating, there was a sharp correction where the stock reached

This article was written by

Kenio Fontes
939 Followers
Equity Research Analyst with a broad career in the financial market, covered both Brazilian and global stocks. As a value investor, my analysis is primarily fundamental, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with growth potential. Feel free to reach out for collaborations or to connect!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News