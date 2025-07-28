My reasoning for this article can be summarized with the picture above. After this article, you will understand why.

Rasmus is an undergraduate Business student with seven years of experience in the stock market. He is a value investor by heart who seeks bargains and dislocations in the market but also interested in macro phenomenons and their effect on financial markets and economies. He strives for building his skills throughout the field of finance to become a buy-side analyst after graduation.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.