Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG), which is formally known as New York Community Bank, hasn't been a great investment for shareholders. The combination of the merger between Flagstar Bancorp and New York Community Bank and the newly formed entity acquiring Signature
Flagstar Financial: 2026 Could Be The Year The Shorts Are Proven Wrong
Summary
- Flagstar Financial has struggled post-merger with heavy NYC real estate exposure, losses, and a slashed dividend, but trades at a steep discount to book value.
- I remain bullish on FLG's turnaround, driven by restructuring, cost cuts, and a shift toward commercial and industrial lending to diversify risk.
- Risks remain high: execution must be flawless, CRE exposure is a concern, and 2025 will be tough, but management projects profitability by Q4 2025.
- With strong equity, deep discounts to book value, and potential EPS growth in 2026–2027, I see significant long-term upside for patient investors.
