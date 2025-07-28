Baseline Tariff Accomplished With Market Applause

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Survey Monday
Now that notable trade deals have been locked in, are you a believer in Trump's trade strategy?
• Yes (goes to show how mainstream economists got this wrong)
• No (it's the TACO trade and tariffs will come back to bite)
Adding it all up
It was only months ago that markets freaked out over double-digit tariff rates, but that appears to be no longer the case. The S&P 500 (SP500) has continued its record roll since Vietnam agreed to a 20% U.S. tariff earlier this month, while equities climbed further after a 15% tariff was imposed on Japanese goods last week. Futures are once again pointing higher following a weekend trade deal between the U.S. and the EU that imposed a 15% baseline tariff on the latter's exports. See the full details here
Thought bubble: The agreements will bring heavy investment into the United States, while aiming to reshore America's industrial base that had moved overseas. They also avoid the prospect of an all-out trade war, giving investors clarity on how things will play out on the trade front. Stock markets of countries getting hit with the higher levies have also soared in response, as the new tariffs - even if elevated - were less than the hefty "Liberation Day" rates unveiled back in April.
"Today's deal creates certainty in uncertain times," EU President Ursula von der Leyen declared, bringing up the key word that markets love the most. "It delivers stability and predictability for citizens and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic... 15% is not to be underestimated, but it is the best we could get."
Blueprint: Much of Trump's strategy playbook has been transplanted from the world of real estate to international trade. That includes Art of the Deal concepts like his negotiating style of "aiming very high, and then pushing and pushing to get what I'm after" and "sometimes, part of making a deal is denigrating your competition." It also involves getting press by doing things that are a "little outrageous, or bold or controversial," but most importantly, making sure that there is enough leverage to not "seem desperate." Take the WSB survey.
Markets face crucial week with Fed decision and Big Tech.
Earnings: 80% of companies delivered EPS wins last week.
Citi (C) launches high-end credit card to challenge rivals.
Which stocks could benefit from the Golden Dome project?
Boeing (BA) faces union strike threat in St. Louis.
Musk confirms Tesla (TSLA)-Samsung $16.5B chip supply deal.
EPA set to strike down legal foundation of climate regulations.
Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) nearing merger.
Report: RFK Jr. to fire all members of Obamacare task force.
SA Asks: Are meme stocks back, and, if so, why?
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan -1.1%. Hong Kong +0.7%. China +0.1%. India -0.7%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.1%. Paris +0.5%. Frankfurt +0.2%.
Futures at 7:00, Dow +0.2%. S&P +0.3%. Nasdaq +0.4%. Crude +1.1% to $65.88. Gold flat at $3336.70. Bitcoin +0.6% to $118,843.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +2 bps to 4.40%
On The Calendar
Companies reporting today include Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Waste Management (WM).
See the full earnings calendar on Seeking Alpha, as well as today's economic calendar.