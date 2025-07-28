Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome LY Insights as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

My experience primarily lies in sell side equity research. While I developed a strong interest in equity investment in global market during my MBA studies. I’m so eager to join in this community to share the investment opportunities and the unique qualities that I discovered but overlooked or undervalued by the market. These opportunities often offer a sufficient margin of safety, allowing investors to limit downside risks while capturing growth potential. Over the years, I have built expertise across a variety of cyclical and growth sectors. My research focuses on identifying companies with robust growth prospects and undervalued fundamentals, aiming to deliver actionable and timely insights for long-term investors. I employ detailed financial analysis, industry research, and macroeconomic trend evaluation to uncover opportunities that might be missed by the broader market. I maintain a deep interest in global markets, especially the unique business models and products and emerging opportunities such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation. I believe that a good learning habit and global perspective is crucial for effective investment decision-making in today’s interconnected economy. By combining rigorous fundamental research with a disciplined investment approach, I strive to help investors navigate complex markets and build well-diversified portfolios with sustainable growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RDDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.