The EU-US Trade Deal: My Perspective As A European Investor

Geneva Investor
Summary

  • The EU-US trade deal strongly favors America, granting US companies free EU market access while imposing a 15% tariff on European goods entering the US.
  • This deal provides long-term tailwinds for American companies, as they will need to be competitive in Europe while increasing profits in their domestic markets.
  • However, the deal may be inflationary for the US and could pose risks to the USD’s global supremacy. This is the price America may have to pay for closing off.
  • European companies, especially automakers, face significant headwinds from higher tariffs and mandatory investments in the US, likely worsening EU equity underperformance.
  • I am bullish on US equities, and particularly the tech sector, which is now likely shielded from future European regulatory retaliation or digital taxes.

Face off of two rooks in US and EU flag colors with moody sky

J Studios

The Trump administration has finally announced a trade deal with Europe, with details released during a press conference on Sunday, held together with the EU’s President von der Leyen. The deal includes:

  • 0% tariffs for US exports

I either put my money into low cost funds or in single stocks that (I think) are asymmetric bets. My portfolio is roughly 50/50 between the two. I like to write about Macro and Fundamentals, with the (painful) awareness that Momentum and Sentiment are what really matters. That’s the reason I never try to time the market and I only buy stocks if I am willing to hold them for at least 10 years.When it comes to fundamentals, I think everybody knows the market is forward looking, but few truly understand what that means. I don’t look at a P/E number and decide to buy if a stock is “cheap”. I see markets as literally just the meeting point between demand and supply. Predicting human behavior is the key.That’s why I always try to understand what the market is seeing in a stock beyond the numbers, which often implies trying to understand sectors, industries and long term growth trends. My approach requires ingenuity, curiosity and a good dose of naivete, as well as being comfortable in (sometimes) going against the current.I am currently bullish AMD, PLTR, TSLA, broad US equities and Bitcoin. I am based in Geneva, Switzerland (hence my SA name) and I have a Master’s Degree in Business. If you are looking for daily macro, geopolitics & investing nuggets, you can follow me on Twitter @GenevaInvestor. Friend "Rex Investing" is also a contributor to Seeking Alpha. All opinions and analysis are exclusively my own.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

