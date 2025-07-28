After a volatile June, July brought calmer oil markets, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices holding between $60 and $70 per barrel—my expected range for August as well. In early July, the eight voluntary OPEC+ members increased their production limits by roughly 550,000 barrels per day. I
Oil Update - July 2025
Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (https://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)