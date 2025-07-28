Trade Deal Weighs On The Euro

Marc Chandler
17.01K Followers

Summary

  • The US and EU struck a trade deal that is less onerous than threatened and reduces the uncertainty plaguing businesses and investors.
  • The Dollar Index posted its highest settlement in four sessions ahead of the weekend and looks poised to extend its gains.
  • Gold is nearly flat after initially extending last week's decline to almost $3324 today. September WTI held above $65 but has been capped near $66.80.

Group of business men in front of a large illuminated Euro sign entrance

J Studios

Overview

The US and EU struck a trade deal that is less onerous than threatened and reduces the uncertainty plaguing businesses and investors. In May, President Trump threatened a 50% tariff on most EU goods, and yesterday, agreed to 15% (including autos and

This article was written by

Marc Chandler
17.01K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News