Forvia SE (FURCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Forvia SE (OTCPK:FURCF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Fischer - CEO & Director

Olivier Durand - Executive VP & Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Besson - Kepler Cheuvreux

Stephen Benhamou - BNP Paribas Exane

Michael Foundoukidis - ODDO BHF Corporate & Markets

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank AG

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan Chase & Co

Stephanie Vincent - BofA Securities

Martin Fischer

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 2025 half year results call. I'm presenting this morning together with our CFO, Olivier Durand. I'll start by sharing our H1 highlights. Then Olivier will walk you through the financial results. And in the end, I'll wrap up with our outlook for the rest of the year.

So starting with our H1 highlights, I will present them as 3 distinct chapters that match the 3 pillars of our strategy: performance, transformation and culture. I'm very pleased, in fact, to report that we have made solid progress on all 3 of these priorities that we set out earlier this year. First, our drive for best-in-class performance is reflected in increased operating margin and stronger cash flow. Second, our business transformation has gained further momentum, both in terms of portfolio review and disposal execution. And third, when it comes to invigorating our culture, we are reorganizing and simplifying our operating model. This will support a more agile and efficient organization.

These 3 priorities are being emphasized by 2 key management changes. Olivier Lefebvre has been appointed to Group COO with a clear objective to drive performance. And Carla Gohin has been recruited as Group Strategy Officer, also in charge of technology and innovation. She will drive the business transformation of the group. Both of them work closely with me and the Executive Committee to shape FORVIA's