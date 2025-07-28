Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in an awkward spot following its Q2-2025 results and robotaxi launch in Austin. Despite progress in autonomy — including an unsupervised vehicle delivery — the short-term fundamentals have deteriorated. Margins have fallen, vehicle demand is relatively weak, and regulatory and cost headwinds are real. I
Tesla's AI Revolution Can't Save It From Crashing Margins (Yet)
Summary
- I maintain my Hold rating on Tesla due to near-term headwinds like weak demand, margin compression, and policy challenges offset by exciting autonomy progress.
- Tesla's Q2 results confirmed deteriorating fundamentals: deliveries and revenue declined, margins compressed, and free cash flow weakened, raising short-term uncertainty.
- Recent robotaxi and unsupervised delivery milestones validate Tesla's tech, but mass-market scaling and regulatory approvals remain uncertain and distant.
- Long-term potential from autonomy and robotics is massive, but patience is warranted—hold TSLA shares and wait for clearer signs of sustainable growth.
