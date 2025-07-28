I have been a shareholder in NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) for a few years now, but time and time again I’ve come back to this company when I felt that my portfolio needed
NNN: 5.6% Safe Dividend With A Sprinkle Of Growth
Summary
- NNN has been a tremendous success, managing to raise their dividend for 35 years in a row.
- Currently the company is trading at a low valuation despite no major issues, and is still managing very much fine even in higher interest rates enviromnent.
- Even with growth slowing a bit, I think the valuation is low enough to offers decent chances of good returns in the future.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.