Centene's Bottom May Already Be Here - Risk Mitigation In Process

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.11K Followers

Summary

  • CNC has offered FY2025 adj EPS range at between $1.25 (-82.5% YoY) and $1.75 (-75.5% YoY), as medical costs rise drastically and higher morbidity sign-ups replace a healthier base.
  • These have directly triggered the drastically lower consensus forward estimates, with the healthcare providers expected to report impacted, new normal profit margins.
  • Despite so, readers must note that CNC is already engaging on risk mitigation while driving improved profitability through rate adjustments from 2026 onwards.
  • With a healthy balance sheet and rich cash flows, we believe that it remains well positioned to weather the near-term uncertainties.
  • Thanks to CNC's bottoming at the $26s ranges and the overly discounted valuations, opportunistic investors may enjoy a near doubling upside potential to its Book Value of $55s ahead.

Stock Chart Bounces Off Man"s Outstretched Hand

DNY59

CNC's Discounted Valuations Remain Compelling As We Enter A New Normal

We previously covered Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) in July 2025, discussing how the stock was deeply punished for the suspended FY2025 adj EPS guidance, after supposedly reiterating the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
14.11K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News